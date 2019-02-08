Senior Application Developer (RecruiTech)

Role Description:

– Business Process (RE-) Engineering

– System Design

– System Development

– Program/Software Creation

– Porting/Software Integration

– Documentation/Technical Authoring

– Business Analysis

– Data Analysis

Essential (must have) knowledge and skills:

– Understanding of SDLC and Agile Methods

– C#, ASP.NET, HTML5, Java Script, MS SQL Server and MS Reporting Services

– NET, C#, CSS, jQuery, XML, Web Services and Security

– Exception handling and support of large, complex, or enterprise-wide solutions

– Relevant Design Skills – Attends to both business and technical considerations when designing solutions for project/team

– Defining Technical Requirements

– Relevant Software Development and Unit Testing Skills

– Relational Database Knowledge

– Business Skills

– Excellent Communication Skills

– Investigative, Debugging and Problem-Solving Skills

– Procedure Documents and Technical Writing Skills

– Team Participation – Ability to work independently and as part of a team

– Selecting appropriate training methods per case (simulations, mentoring, on the job training, professional development classes etc.)

– Analytical Skills

– Customer Service Skills

– Solid Presentation Skills

Desirable (nice to have) knowledge and skills:

– At least 8 years relevant experience in application development and design

– Financial Application Domain Experience

– Exposure to ERP Development

– Web Security Implementation Experience

– BPM (Business Process Management)

– Rabbit MQ, Shuttle, Queueing Services and Micro-Services

– Azure Development

Other Required level of education

– Formal Qualification: Degree or Diploma Completed

– Basic Software Development Language Certification

– Basic Certification in Operating Systems/Databases optional

Please send your CV to (email address) or for more information, contact us on (contact number) (VoIP) or (contact number). A member of our RecruiTech Team will contact you if your profile matches the criteria required for the role. If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. You will be contacted if a suitable position arises.

Learn more/Apply for this position