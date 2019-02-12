Free data rollover, data transfer from FNB Connect

FNB has announced that customers using FNB Connect will get free data rollover and data transfer, in addition to the existing data depletion and out of bundle notifications.

The development is in alignment with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) requirements on data expiry and data transfer for all mobile network providers.

Len Pienaar, FNB Connect CEO, says: “We are providing an option for a free roll over of data near the expiry date for use in the following month. Customers who are on FNB Connect can also transfer data to one another, which is a major benefit for households. This is part of FNB’s efforts to help customers make their money go further by enabling them to monitor and control their monthly data spend.”

In addition, customers will receive depletion notifications when their data usage is at 50%, 80% and 100%, allowing them to actively track and manage usage. To promote transparency, customers are requested to provide consent before being charged out of bundle data rates and have the option to buy a new bundle.

“We believe that the combination of free data rollover, data transfer, depletion notices and consent on out-of-bundle usage adds significant value to FNB customers,” says Pienaar.

“Data and airtime form an important part of every household’s monthly budget, therefore it’s critical to empower customers to be in control of usage. As FNB, we are committed to continue providing customers with value for money and being in-line with relevant legislation,” he adds.