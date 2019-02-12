Huawei shows enterprise solutions at MWC

At MWC 2019, to be held in Barcelona from 25 to 19 February, Huawei Enterprise Business Group will have an entire area dedicated to government and enterprise customers for the first time.

It will also be introducing its latest AI applications in the fields of smart city, finance and retail.

The company will display its digital platform which integrates cloud, IoT, and other emerging technologies, as well as its ubiquitous connectivity solutions.

Huawei will hold the Digital Transformation of Industries Summit at the MWC venue on 25 February, which aims to respond to both the current industry requirements and the challenges of digital transformation.

Among the products to be showcased at MWC are:

* The Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-flash Storage – With 7 000,565 SPC-1 IOPS and 0.5 ms latency, the NVMe-based Dorado has been put into widespread commercial use in seven of the top 20 global banks. At MWC 2019, Huawei will not only launch the new OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage model, but also the Flash Only business model.

* The Huawei Wi-Fi 6 AP – The Huawei Wi-Fi 6 AP includes the industry’s first application of 8×8 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, and 1024 QAM. It is also the industry’s first wireless AP with a data transfer speed of up to 10Gbps. Using Huawei’s 3rd-generation smart antenna and SmartRadio technology, the Huawei Wi-Fi 6 AP’s bandwidth is quadruple that of current models, enabling five times the number of concurrent users. The coverage distance is 20% larger and the whole network capacity sees a 30% increase compared to current models. The Huawei Wi-Fi 6 AP enables high-speed access for multiple users.

* The CloudEngine 16800 – With an embedded AI chip, the CloudEngine 16800 uses the iLossless algorithm to achieve an AI computing power of 100%, improving data storage IOPS by 30%. It provides 48-port 400GE line card per slot, and its switching capacity is claimed to be five times the current industry average.