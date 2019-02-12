Naspers warns of e-book scam

The Naspers Group has been made aware of a scam targeting members of the South African public.

Victims of the scam receive an e-book via social media channels such as WhatsApp and Telegram, which describes Naspers as “a registered online trading platform”.

As part of the scam, fraudsters allege that targeted recipients will be assigned a trade broker who will trade on their behalf if they deposit cash into a third-party account. The returns promised are very enticing – for example, a 100% return on investment in an hour.

Once money is transferred into the account, the funds disappear.

Naspers urges the public to always use extreme caution when receiving calls, text messages or emails from an unknown source, particularly when they include requests to part with money.

Importantly, Naspers is not a trading platform. The company has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa.