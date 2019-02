Ugandan Police strengthen the fight against crime

Gemalto is supplying its Cogent Automated Biometric Identification System (CABIS) and LiveScan technology to the Ugandan Police.

These biometric solutions enable the police force to better solve crimes through the electronic collection, storage and processing of fingerprints, palm prints and facial captures.

Gemalto LiveScan solution will be deployed in police stations and courts nationwide and will allow capture of biometric data, along with the subject’s mugshot and biographical data. Its local partner ISSUL will assist in the installation, project support and maintenance.

CABIS will enable the police to map distinct characteristics in fingerprints, palm prints and face images and use these to accelerate the matching process. In addition, client tools help forensic specialists to confirm identities and establish robust evidence that will aid conviction of guilty individuals.

Uganda Police Force will be also trialing Gemalto Mobile Biometric Identification solution, which helps officers capture individuals’ fingerprints using a convenient mobile device. Biometric information is securely submitted to the CABIS over-the-air with matches relayed back to the officer directly via the handset.

“Reliable biometric data is an extremely powerful tool for identifying individuals and bringing offenders to justice,” says Muhirwa Rogers, police undersecretary for the Uganda Police Force. “Investment in Gemalto CABIS and LiveScan technology is the latest step forward in the modernisation not just of Ugandan law enforcement, but our wider homeland security infrastructure.”

“Gemalto CABIS, LiveScan and Mobile ID technology reinforce the efforts of Ugandan police to tackle crime,” says Tommi Nordberg, senior vice-president: EMEA Government Programs for Gemalto. “Highly scalable and interoperable, our solutions not only meet the current requirements of the Ugandan authorities, but can grow and develop in line with their future demands.”