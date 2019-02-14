What’s your VoIP call quality number?

Many of us know our total cholesterol number and some of us even know our systolic and diastolic blood pressure numbers. However, when it comes to our business lives, do we have any idea what call quality we’re receiving from our corporate Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) provider?

The measured quality of VoIP calls can be reduced to a number and the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) expects local VoIP providers to deliver a service that’s at least a 3 out of 5 on the mean opinion score (MOS).

This is according to independent telco, ICTGlobe.com, which says MOS is a commonly-used subjecti, en-user measure of call quality. MOS scores range from 1 for unacceptable to 5 for excellent with VoIP calls usually in the 3.5 to 4.2 range.

“Our MOS score is most often a consistent 4.3 and this number is something of which we are tremendously proud. It’s taken massive investments in our own, enterprise-class telecoms network over many years to be able to routinely deliver this kind of above-average MOS score,” says Riaan van Stryp, ICTGlobe.com GM.

“Conversations around VoIP are mostly around the cost of calls. This is understandable considering South Africa’s historically high-cost telecoms environment. However, now that we’re achieving something approaching reasonable in the cost of voice and data, business and individual VoIP consumers need to start demanding an exceptional quality VoIP experience, because it is possible, as we have shown,” Van Stryp adds.

From mobile voice notes to IP-based voice calls, voice is once again dominating communications. Businesses and consumers alike are rediscovering the efficiency advantages provided by person-to-person, voice-based communication and this trend will continue only if call quality rates are maintained and improved. Typically, VoIP communication options come in about 45% more affordable than fixed line.

Aside from affordability, VoIP’s strength is that this voice-based, scalable communications technology offers an extensive range of value-added call handling and management capabilities easily operated through simple web interfaces.

While lower communications costs are the biggest driver for VoIP adoption, the ability to plug-in enterprise-class PBX systems like the industry-leading 3CX solution is another huge advantage for the technology.

“IP-based fibre provides about the best quality voice one can experience but this doesn’t mean all VoIP providers are created equal. We encourage residential and corporate consumers to actively ask their potential VoIP provider about their MOS score and make decisions from there,” concludes Van Stryp.