ExtraHop leads in network performance monitoring, diagnostics

ExtraHop, an enterprise cyber analytics solution distributed in South Africa by Corr-Serve, has been recognised by Gartner in the Leaders quadrant of the “Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics”.

After being recognized for the past two consecutive years as visionary in the report, ExtraHop is positioned in the Leaders quadrant in 2019.

Corr-Serve sales director Wade Gomes says the recognition is particularly significant as ExtraHop is the first vendor to move into the Leader quadrant since the Magic Quadrant’s inception.

“We believe this echoes our assurance to bringing innovative, leading products to the South African market and endorses our commitment to finding the best operational excellence solutions for IT clarity, insight and visibility,” adds Gomes.

“We have always viewed the network as a powerful source of data and visibility that goes beyond just network operations,” says Arif Kareem, CEO of ExtraHop “With our advanced machine learning, industry-leading decryption capability, and unmatched analysis speeds, we’re putting the network to work to improve the performance of critical applications and to rapidly detect and investigate security threats.

“We believe our placement in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics recognizes our visionary leadership in the space.”

As IT operations become central to every facet of enterprise operations and demand for security increases, network and security teams increasingly look for ways to align priorities and workflows to improve security posture without compromising performance.

With ExtraHop, enterprise IT Ops and SecOps teams have the complete visibility, real-time detection, and guided investigation they need to improve application performance, protect their investments in the cloud, and proactively hunt security threats from core to edge to cloud. The company’s differentiated approach combines an analytics-first workflow with machine learning to surface insights and threats within the enterprise, helping networking, IT, and security teams optimize performance and minimise security risk.