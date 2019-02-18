Moodle adds professional learning support

Learning platform software developer Moodle has introduced Moodle Workplace, a learning solution to support effective organisational training that combines the power, scalability and flexibility of the Moodle LMS with new features designed to support professional learning and development.

The new solution gives businesses a platform to build their own employee training and compliance programs, providing them with powerful reporting systems and advanced customisation capabilities, including automatable workflows.

Moodle Workplace’s multi-tenancy architecture, integration with existing HR systems and complete mobile learning experience allow it to reflect any company’s processes and structure to maximise their learning and development strategies.

Martin Dougiamas, CEO and founder of Moodle, says: “We are very excited to be launching our new solution for training in the workplace. Moodle has already been successfully used for many years in this sector, but our community of users and our Moodle Partners have been needing new features specific to learning and development in the workplace.

“With Moodle Workplace we are helping our Moodle Partners create even more effective customised learning solutions for any-sized business or other organisation wanting to conduct a training program.”

Moodle Workplace has been developed by Moodle HQ in collaboration with key Moodle Partners worldwide, drawing on their extensive experience of delivering organisational learning services on the Moodle platform. Moodle Workplace is the best of Moodle, fine-tuned for organisational learning, delivering a consistent and solid solution for training and professional development within organisations.

Moodle Workplace will be available to end clients later in 2019 through Certified Moodle Partners only.