Complexity drives increase in security spend

Spending on IT security in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) is set to cross the $2,7-billion mark this year, up 10,2% on 2018.

According to the latest insights from International Data Corporation (IDC), this growth can be attributed to the fact that security incidents are becoming far more complex and persistent, with a new breed of stealthy attackers using vulnerabilities in systems and even the Internet of Things (IoT) to bring down services.

“Digital transformation is becoming increasingly mainstream across the region, with emerging technologies such as cognitive systems, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, and IoT gaining traction,” says Megha Kumar, IDC’s research director for software in the META region. “Running alongside 3rd Platform solutions like cloud, mobile, social, and big data analytics, these innovation-accelerating technologies are creating a complex ecosystem that is beset by new IT security challenges.

“In this new era, security must become more pervasive. Organizations can no longer settle for standard solutions; they must move forward by embracing a proactive approach to the issues of defense, protection, mitigation, compliance, trust, and risk.”