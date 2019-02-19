InfoFlow moves into RPA with Automation Anywhere

InfoFlow, a member of the Knowledge Integration Dynamics (KID) group of companies, is moving into the robotic process automation (RPA) space in partnership with US-based RPA solution provider Automation Anywhere.

Automation Anywhere’s combined RPA, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics platform for enterprise, is in use by over 1600 enterprises.

Milan Sheth, executive vice-president: IMEA at Automation Anywhere, says: “Africa is a key market for us in which we are pursuing a partner-first strategy starting this year. We will align closely with strategic partners like InfoFlow who bring deep knowledge of the market and showcase our portfolio of industry-first solutions in cognitive automation, digital workforce and RPA.

“Further, we are committed to investing in building the local talent pool through the Automation Anywhere University programme and work with leading South African Universities to train & certify STEM students and prepare them to be part of a truly digital workforce in South Africa.”

InfoFlow MD Veemal Kalanjee says there has been growing interest in RPA among South African enterprises in recent years, and historically there have been challenges in implementing these types of solutions.

“Bots follow programmed processes in a step by step fashion – for example, processing a leave application in a series of automated processes. But if some part of the process should change – say a leave form submit button changes position – the automated process will simply stop in its tracks unless it has been reprogrammed.

“However, Automation Anywhere’s IQ bots detect these changes and dynamically adapt accordingly,” he says.