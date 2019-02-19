PwC launches Salesforce Academy in Africa

PwC South Africa has launched its Salesforce Academy, the first of its kind on the African continent to provide Salesforce certification training programmes to support the growth of the digital economy.

PwC’s Salesforce Academy is aimed at providing companies and individuals with the skills needed to thrive in the workforce of the future.

Quinton Pienaar, lead: customer engagement and salesforce at PwC South Africa, says: “We are delighted to launch the Salesforce Academy – the first in Africa. Our Salesforce Academy will provide certification training programmes. This achievement has received notice and recognition around the world in Salesforce and PwC, and we are very proud to lead the way when it comes to Salesforce education in Africa.”

The Academy’s first training course will commence on 18 February 2019 and will be celebrated with a launch event for special guests and invited dignitaries.

Russell Steyn, head of PwC’s Salesforce Academy, says: “For many years Salesforce has offered certified training courses in South Africa. However, this has had limited success due to the logistics of getting instructors from Europe to deliver courses, as well as the significant costs involved.”

In August 2018, PwC South Africa’s Advisory division put their hand up to become the Salesforce University delivery arm in South Africa.

In order to have the status of SATP (Salesforce Authorised Training Provider), there are many rigorous requirements, including certified Salesforce Instructors, suitable facilities and monthly reviews and checks from Salesforce Global Education administrators.

Steyn adds: “We are very proud that we have complied with all the requirements and that we are now the first – and only – certified SATP on the African continent. In addition, we are the first and only SATP in the PwC network globally.”

There is a real need for Salesforce skills in the region, Steyn adds. “We provide training courses to individuals and organisations to improve their Salesforce skills and to enable them to prepare for certification.”

The training also provides a platform for better interaction with peers, practical training and interaction between delegates and the instructor.

PwC’s Salesforce Academy offers three core training courses: Administration Essentials, Salesforce App builder, and Salesforce Developer. In addition we offer specialised training such as Marketing Cloud, CPQ and commerce.