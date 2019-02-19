Lenovo ThinkPad P1 portable workstation coming soon

Calling all architects, engineers and creative professionals: the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 portable workstation has landed in South Africa.

With a serious amount of power in a slim and attractive package, the P1 is certified to run high-end CAD and design packages.

Watch this space to see Thibault Dousson, country GM of Lenovo South Africa and Wayne Holt, who runs Lenovo’s channel programmes in South Africa, unbox the new P1 and discuss its features.

The particular device they will unbox is the entry-level, with an Intel Core i5-8400H, Quadro P1000 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB hard drive.

The top-of-the-range boasts an 8th-generation Intel Xeon E-2176M, 64GB of RAM, an Nvidia Quadro P2000 graphics card with 4GB of memory, 2TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage, a smart card reader, and a 4K UHD touch screen.