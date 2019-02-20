ActiveOps partners with IQbusiness in SA

ActiveOps, a provider of digital operations management solutions, has announced a formal partnership with South African management consulting firm IQbusiness.

The partnership combines a portfolio of multi-disciplinary consulting and digital transformation services from IQbusiness with Workware software and the Active Operational Management (AOM) method from ActiveOps to optimise back office operations bringing together workforces with automation.

David Nel, process innovation lead partner at IQbusiness, comments: “In this fast-changing digital world, operations management is becoming an important area for any organisation hoping to improve efficiencies and stimulate growth, so we are excited to enter into this partnership with ActiveOps.

“As architects of organisational and digital transformation, our dedicated consultants can now rely on the digital management solutions from ActiveOps and support teams to help South African service businesses optimise their back-office operations. Workware from ActiveOps will support our consulting capabilities by providing quantifiable operations data to measure operations performance improvements and identify opportunities to increase efficiency.”

Alex Ginger, global head of alliance and partnerships at ActiveOps, says: “The IQbusiness team has already successfully deployed ActiveOps solutions across insurance and financial sectors throughout South Africa. The combination of the excellent reputation and depth of domain knowledge that IQbusiness offers with our own digital operations management solutions creates a compelling market offering.”