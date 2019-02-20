Department of Labour’s ICT systems to go offline

The Department of Labour’s ICT and related services will be offline from tomorrow (21 February) until 24 February, impacting operations and service delivery at Labour Centres across the country.

The disruption is as a result of the department relocating its data centre to the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) facility in Midrand.

The Department of Labour’s data centre is currently housed in the old Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) building, which is set to undergo major renovations.

The ICT unit has also started refreshing the outdated server and storage infrastructure, with a further hardware refresh planned for after the relocation.

All systems will be shut down from 16h00 today (20 February) to prepare for the relocation. No business systems, including Umehluko, Siyaya and ESSA, will be available.

It is expected that all systems will be available from 25 February.