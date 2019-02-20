.NET Software Engineer

Tayla Allan

Cape Town

(email address)

Our client is in need of a .NET Software Engineer in the beautiful city of Cape Town. If you’re looking to grow your career and be part of a dynamic, highly skilled team, then this could be the perfect role for you.

The right candidate is expected to be skilled with advanced programming technologies and languages such as:

.NET

C#

Javascript

SQL

Angular

HTML

Duties will entail:

Working in a team, following Agile development methodologies.

Contributing to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework.

Following the best software engineering practices.

Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code.

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

Free breakfast

Free gym

Continous training

Provident fund

Medical aid

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

