Operators expect big things from 5G

The industry’s first benchmark of 5G operator maturity reveals that two-thirds of operators expect 5G to create new revenue streams, while more than 70% of operators are focused on 5G to help improve existing consumer services.

The Nokia 5G Maturity Index, produced in partnership with Analysys Mason, finds found that those operators most advanced in 5G transformation are focused on six to eight use cases.

Key findings of the Nokia 5G Maturity Index:

* The most popular 5G use cases identified by operators include: multi-gigabit mobile connectivity, connected cars and autonomous vehicles, tactile internet experiences such as augmented and virtual reality, critical healthcare monitoring, smart city apps like lighting, and smart home services.

* Most operators plan a limited commercial launch of 5G services by 2019-20.

* Operators planning early 5G commercial launches are the furthest ahead with network virtualisation and cloud-based deployments.

* Operators rated as the most advanced in 5G closely align their technology and business development and link digital transformation with 5G.

“It is clear from the first Nokia 5G Maturity Index that operators have plenty of ambition for 5G. Many also understand that its impact will be far stronger if it is deployed hand-in-hand with platform transformation, in order to support a wide array of new revenue streams,” says Caroline Gabriel, principal analyst from Analysys Mason.

“However, most acknowledge they are uncertain about the actions they must take to achieve their goals. We believe Nokia 5G Maturity Index will be a valuable support as they make these critical decisions, allowing them, for the first time, to plot their own 5G progress against an objectively assessed index, and learn from the best practice of others.”

Sanjay Goel, president: global services at Nokia, comments: “We essentially asked 50 operators: ‘How ready is your network and business for 5G?’ Their answers provide valuable insights into the best practices for operators as they design, deploy and operate 5G networks and services.

“We are already working with all the major operators in the lead 5G markets of North America, Korea and Japan and have the industry’s only end-to-end portfolio that is available globally. The 5G Maturity Index offers important data that we can share with our customers as we continue to work with them to achieve their 5G goals.”

Nokia is building out its 5G Future X portfolio and has announced enhancements to its packet core and radio access network solutions.