Job Title: SAP PI/ABAP Developer

Location: Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape

Consultant: Anna Roberts

Contact no.: (contact number)

SAP PI Developer needed for my SAP client based in Port Elizabeth for a permanent role. Joining a growing team of SAP professionals within a collaborative environment, whilst working on projects with the newest SAP technology!

SAP PI/ABAP Developer required skills;

Experience with SAP PI, ABAP and Fiori (HTML5)

Ability to develop on SAP

Previous experience with SAP implementation and integration

Great coding and verbal communication skills

What this opportunity also offers:

medical contributions

pension contributions

annual days leave

training opportunities

career growth

