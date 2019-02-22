Rand Show to feature Gaming Entertainment Pavilion

Organisers have announced the introduction of an immersive ‘Gaming Entertainment Pavilion’ at the 2019 Rand Show.

The Gaming Entertainment Pavilion, hosted alongside numerous new lifestyle, retail and entertainment offerings, has been designed to appeal to a generation of visitors that may never have experienced the show.

“The Rand Show is the oldest Heritage event in this country, but many young South Africans may not have experienced it. We have purposely re-injected on trend content into the experience, to appeal to a wider range of visitors. Gaming is an extremely important part of youth and even family culture now, it is a growing sector and we wanted to make sure that everyone attending would enjoy Joburg’s best day out” says Mike Bray, marketing manager of The Rand Show.

Some highlights of Gaming Entertainment Pavilion include:

* A Fortnite Gaming Tournament with over R100 000 prize pool and other prizes. Entry will be via an online registration system that goes live on 25 February at http://randshow.co.za/gaming/. Visitors can also enter at The Rand Show, although this will be on a first-come-first-served basis on the day. There is a 13-year-old age restriction to the tournament. Any tournament entrant under 16 will have to sign a parental guidance form and be accompanied by an adult.

* A Cosplay Masquerade running on the first weekend on the show. This is a more relaxed approach to cosplay that will encourage beginners to participate. Daily prizes will be awarded with participants required to do a two-minute skit on stage.

* A traditional Cosplay Tournament over the final weekend being judged in three categories: the Newcomer category will take place on weekend two of the Rand Show and is open to newcomers, casual cosplayers and kids/teens (ages 6 – 12 and 13 – 15); The Like a Boss category is an intermediate competition that will take place on Weekend two of the Rand Show; and the Beast Mode category is an experienced competition and is only open to experienced cosplayers that will take place on Weekend two.

* A Fortnite inspired Dance Off Competition will be held with various daily prizes up for grabs. To enter, participants must upload a 15 second video clip of themselves performing their favourite Fortnite inspired dance moves to the Rand Show Facebook or Instagram pages along with the hashtag #RSDanceOff and #randshow2019.

R150 gains visitors entry into The Rand Show (which gives you access to all the halls). Entry into the Gaming Entertainment Pavilion will cost an additional R20 for a two-hour tour.