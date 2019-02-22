Senior Linux Engineer

Senior Linux/Engineer

Job Type: Permanent

Location: Port Elizabeth

Contact: Alex Colbeck

Teleph(contact number)

Email: (email address)

One of our International clients based in Port Elizabeth are currently looking for a strong, enthusiastic senior Linux specialist. The company focus in data hosting, cloud hosting and data security in multiple industries working with some of the world’s leading banks, retailers and development companies.

With a huge global presence as one of the market leaders in their market, they have established themselves in the UK, US, Germany and SA. You will gain the opportunity to work on projects in multiple countries as well as work closely with other specialists from all over the world.

Growth potential is massive within this company and with a drive to progress within you will move into new technologies, career paths and responsibilities to help advance your career in a fast paced and technology driven environment.

The role:

We are looking for a senior Linux specialist with extensive exposure to systems engineering and administration within various operating systems such as RedHat, Ubuntu and CentOS. A successful candidates should have over 6 years’ experience working in this area.

Virtualization is also a strong area of focus within this position and working with VMware, KVM or Xen is vital.

Automation is also key and using scripting and automation tools will prove heavily useful with technologies such as Ansible, Jenkins, Python and Bash.

Requirements:

Over 5 years’ experience working within the Linux space with strong exposure to RedHat (CentOS).

Scripting exposure to Python, Bash and Puppet.

Familiarity with the fundamentals of Linux scripting languages such as bash

Experience installing, configuring, and maintaining services such as Apache, PostgreSQL, nginx, etc.

Strong grasp on configuration management tools, such as Puppet and Chef or Ansible

Familiarity with load balancing, firewalls, etc.

Proficient with network tools such as iptables, HAProxy, etc.

Experience with virtualization technologies, such as Xen

Ability to build and monitor services on production servers with tools such as Zabbix or Nagios.

Knowledge of servers and switches, SAN Storage.

Knowledge of tools such as Kubernates and Docker.

If you would like to apply for this role please email your CV to (email address). Alternatively if you have any questions call (contact number) to schedule a call back.

