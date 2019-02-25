Quadruple the fun for Recton at Lenovo Floor Days

Rectron sales staff recently went on a four-day adventure with Lenovo.

A activation during February saw Rectron staff getting double the rewards, quadruple the Lenovo Days during Lenovo’s #Built4EveryU campaign.

Part one of the event saw all qualifying products sold on the activation days that were submitted to a Lenovo representative receive an increased value on the portal.

In Part two, for each qualifying product sold, the sales staff received “Lenovo Bucks”. They could go spend this value at our Lenovo Tuck Shop which was on display outside of the disty.

The tuck shop features a variety of goodies, from drinks to chocolate treats, so the staff could go treat themselves.

Part three of the event was the ever-popular Lenovo leader board. Each qualifying product had a point value set for it, as staff submitted their invoices they would move up on the leader board. The top selling sales rep of the day was Geoffrey, and he walked away with a goodie bag filled with awesome gadgets.

These points will continue to count for our next set of floor dates which is where Lenovo will be giving away a Yoga to the leading sales rep with the most points accumulated over the total of six days.