Analyst Programmer

Feb 25, 2019

Our client, is looking for an Analyst Programmer that can join their team at their offices in Stellenbosch.Key outputs:

  • Responsible for technical application design, which includes proposal of program solutions to fulfill business requirements.
  • Identify and provide recommendations on existing systems to enhance the efficiency it provides to business.
  • Investigate and resolve application functionality related issues.
  • System development which includes compilation of technical documents and deliverance of program code.
  • Responsible for system testing and maintenance.
  • Efficiently understand and maintain the SDLC of applications.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Diploma or Degree.
  • 5 years+ relevant work experience
  • Coding using Visual Studio 2015 (or higher): MVC, C#, HTML, JSON, CSS.
  • Efficient in Microsoft SQ 2015 (or higher) and creation of relational databases.
  • A keen interest in the latest technologies and mobile development.
  • Accuracy and attention to detail.
  • Good communication skills (verbal and written).
  • Good planning, organising and implementing skills.
  • The ability to build and maintain relationships.
  • Display business awareness.
  • Good judgement and problem-solving skills.
  • Self management abilities.
  • Be service orientated

