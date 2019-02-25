Integration Programmer

Our client, in Stellenbosch, are looking to appoint an Integration Programmer to join their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) team. They are looking for candidates with specific technical knowledge.Apply today if you have the necessary working knowledge and interested in joining a dynamic Internationally known company.Requirements:

Degree or formal certification in ICT / Computer Science .

Minimum 3 years’ experience in messaging communication, analysis and design experience.

Working knowledge of SOA architecture.

Working knowledge of Enterprise Service BUS (ESB). e.g. MAGIC XPI Experience in .NET environment and web services is a prerequisite In depth knowledge of MSSQL coding and stored procedures

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills Attention to detail and commitment to quality work. Team player with strong communication skills.

The ability to work independently.

The ability to mobilise and implement new functionality.

Manage and maintain sound client relations

Experience in IBMi server (AS400) will be an advantage SAP PI knowledge will be an advantage Knowledge of HTTP/s, SOAP, REST, XML, JSON an advantage. Knowledge of HL7 messaging protocol an advantage.

Key outputs:

Analyse and design integration processes between systems.

Creating web services for integration purposes.

Creating integration workflows in ESB software.

Testing and Implementing integration processes.

Pro-actively monitor & manage the production integration environment Investigate and analyse new integration technologies.

Document integration processes Participate in Disaster Recovery simulations.

