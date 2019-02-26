Learnerships, partnerships key to tech success

In a field where limits are only imposed by the imagination, businesses must continue to learn, evolve and partner to create ongoing success.

Technology today is as simple as it will ever be. It is advancing exponentially, daily and the real challenge is not only to keep up, but to get ahead, delivering solutions before the world even knows it needs them.

According to James Hickman, MD: South Africa at Qlik Master Reseller (SAQMR), fostering deeper relationships, sharing knowledge and learning are three key elements to achieving continued growth in the industry.

“Modern technology businesses must shift from a tactical and competitive approach to focus on driving value to partners and customers. When this is at the cornerstone of the strategy, the rest will follow.”

SAQMR celebrated the development of true partnerships at the SA Qlik Partner Awards 2018, held at Emperor’s Palace. At an illustrious dinner, featuring live music and entertainment from mentalist Larry Soffer, partners were handed their Awards with great thanks, a request to keep SAQMR accountable, and encouragement to continue achieving success.

Eloise Bowen, executive: marketing and new business development at SAQMR, announced the winners and listed the criteria which needed to be met in order to win. In the OEM division, Metrix Software Solutions was crowned OEM Partner 2018, largely for its Enterprise Risk Management solution, IsoMetrix.

The New (Rookie) OEM Partner 2018 Award went to Owl Africa, providing a cloud-based data integration solution for the manufacturing industry. Pragma Africa proudly left the Awards dinner with the Consistent Revenue Performance Over Past 3 Years 2018 Award.

In the broader division, the Authorised Reseller 2018 Award went to C2BC for achieving growth of 103% and offering exemplary enablement in sales. IntelQt scooped the Innovation Partner of the Year 2018 Award, for driving the Qlik brand forward by looking ahead and developing solutions today, to solve tomorrow’s challenges. In a new award category, Charlene Smith from Insight Business Consulting won the Sales Person of the Year 2018 Award. She closed 44 deals, significantly driving growth.

The SA Qlik Partner of the Year 2018 Award recognises the partner’s commitment, growth and success within the Qlik environment and is awarded to the best overall performing reseller. For 2018, the winner is Insight Business Consulting. The SAQMR partner showed a great commitment to communication, collaboration, predictions and customer satisfaction, leading to a 125% sales achievement growth.

“Congratulations to all of our partners who achieved excellent growth. We are proud to be associated with your brands and your people. In 2019, continue to strive for excellence as we commit to strengthening our relationships for even greater growth,” concluded Hickman. “Let us satisfy and delight customers, build your businesses, and grow together.”