Microsoft authorises Paragon for exFAT implementation

Paragon Software Group today announced that Microsoft has authorised it to implement its award-winning exFAT driver technology for use in original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) devices, removing the need for OEMs to obtain an exFAT license from Microsoft.

In addition to technology development and seamless implementation support, Paragon Software is now licensed under the necessary Microsoft patent rights to provide OEMs with full exFAT technology.

exFAT is just one technology licensed by Microsoft to OEMs that helps them create mobile devices and tablets, connected cars, and devices shaping the Internet of Things. exFAT also has numerous applications in desktop computers, industrial equipment, cameras, drones, set-top boxes, printers, and many other devices requiring interoperable file storage and transfer solutions.

Extended File Allocation Table (exFAT) is Microsoft-patented file system to manage very large file sizes, enabling seamless file exchange between devices that use removable storage, regardless of device or operating system. Combining wide interoperability with the capacity to handle files at practically unlimited scale, exFAT is a must-have for enterprises seeking an efficient file storage and transfer solution.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Paragon to allow it to provide licensed exFAT implementations to their customers without a direct license from Microsoft,” says Micky Minhas, Microsoft’s vice-president for IP Licensing. “This new offering will allow Paragon to provide our exFAT customers with an easy one-stop solution for mobile devices, connected cars or the Internet of Things.”