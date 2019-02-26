Veeam gets backup certification for SAP HANA

Veeam Software has announced Veeam Plug-in for SAP HANA, a SAP Certified Integration for SAP HANA, as a part of Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4. W.

ith this latest release, Veeam provides an SAP-certified backup and recovery solution, allowing enterprise customers to seamlessly integrate native SAP HANA backup with the industry-leading Veeam Backup & Replication solution, further strengthening the enterprise-readiness of the Veeam Availability Platform.

SAP HANA is a business-critical database platform that simultaneously processes transactions and analytics for many enterprise workloads such as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP BW Data Warehouse, and SAP Business ONE today; it is critical that enterprises always maintain access to these databases.

“This latest release brings Veeam’s history of innovation, ease of use and reliability to business-critical enterprise applications,” says Ratmir Timashev, co-founder and executive vice-president: sales and marketing at Veeam. “In addition to the new major enhancements in Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4, we’ve also included an SAP-certified backup and recovery solution. Now SAP HANA enterprise customers can take advantage of Veeam’s number one backup solution for their mission-critical, performance-sensitive SAP HANA environments, leading to lower management overhead with a more intuitive, integrated and seamless solution to address the business-critical demands required for application and data availability.”

Key integrations and benefits of this new Veeam and SAP solution include:

* Easy to integrate and SAP certified BACKINT plug-in;

* Gives SAP Administrators 100% control of the backup and restore processes;

* Industry-leading performance and scalability with Veeam’s Scale-out Backup Repository (SOBR), as multiple repository servers can be used in parallel to boost backup and restore performance and to scale across multiple storage systems.

In addition to the new plug-in, Veeam provides disaster recovery support for applications including SAP S/4 HANA, SAP BW Data Warehouse, and SAP Business ONE.