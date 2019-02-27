High-touch on-site training for developers

HyperionDev, the UK and South Africa-based ed-tech start-up now offers software engineering and full stack web development on-site training.

Offered part-time and full-time, these high-touch bootcamps are set to kick off on the company’s new Cape Town and Gauteng campuses on 5 March 2019.

With the pace of technology advancement showing no sign of slowing down, its impact on businesses has rapidly changed how the technology industry works, learns, recruits, trains and cultivates its talent. This also opens opportunities for people looking to pursue a career in IT.

Riaz Moola, who founded HyperionDev in the UK in 2012, says there is a dire need for tech talent not only to fill current demand but also to build a future-fit IT workforce that is globally competitive and locally relevant.

He adds that HyperionDev’s training campuses will mimic an actual software development working experience where candidates will learn via code review – that is the process deployed in real-world development teams to test the technical quality of code.

“Traditional education routes are completely out of touch with the skills needs of the industry and the training needs of our people. The tech skills ecosystem is just not keeping up with the global shifts and pace of change. While we have seen a few welcoming interventions, more is needed to address the skills gaps,” explains Moola.

Enrolment is open to working professionals and students or anyone interested in pursuing a career in IT. Besides learning coding skills, candidates will benefit from learning from experts and working in teams to develop essential skills like knowledge sharing, productivity, collaboration and complex problem-solving among others. The onsite training bootcamps will also focus on health and life balance and include meditation sessions. Candidates will also benefit from post-graduation career services and will be connected to select hiring partners to increase their chances of employment.

According to HyperionDev’s annual graduate report, 95% of its graduates reached their career outcomes, with 72% switching into a new career in tech within three months of graduating.