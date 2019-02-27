LG debuts Hybrid Watch

Alongside the LG V40 ThinQ, LG has announced its first hybrid smartwatch, the LG Watch W7, a wearable device that combines mechanical movement with digital functionalities.

As the first LG wearable to run the new Wear OS by Google platform, the LG Watch W7 is designed for consumers who value the look of a traditional analog timepiece but desire the convenient functionalities of a connected smartwatch.

Developed in partnership with Soprod SA of Switzerland, the LG Watch W7 features high-precision quartz movement and physical watch hands wrapped in a stainless steel body.

Combining smart and mechanical features in a single timepiece gives the LG Watch W7 a range of powering options. In full operation mode on a single charge, the LG Watch W7 can run for up to two days and then an additional 3-4 days in analog-only mode. In mechanical watch-only mode with its “smart” features disabled, the watch can operate for up to 100 days, or more than three months before requiring a charge.

In addition to keeping accurate time, the analog hands also display additional information such as an altimeter, barometer, stopwatch, timer and compass directions. Because this device runs Wear OS by Google, it can be customised thousands of different ways with unique watch faces and complications available online. The watch is also compatible with all standard 22mm watch bands.