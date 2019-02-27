TCL unveils DragonHinge technology

TCL Communication, manufacturer of the BlackBerry and Alcatel smartphone brands, showcased prototype devices based on its DragonHinge flexible screen technology at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

The patented DragonHinge technology is a durable multi-gear hinge that TCL Communication will use to build bendable and foldable screens for its tablets and smartphones in the years to come.

Combined with custom, flexible AMOLED displays from TCL sister company, CSOT, the DragonHinge technology can be used in a range of different device types, from a smartphone that can be folded down to smartwatch size to wear on your wrist to a smartphone that can be bent out into a tablet.

Now that TCL has created a hardware solution to serve as a foundation for a robust and affordable family of foldable products, it will be focusing on creating the software experiences and ecosystem to support the launch of its first foldable devices by early 2020.