Canon helps partners deliver cloud solutions

Canon Europe has announced the next generation of uniFLOW Online – 2019.1, which enables partners of all sizes to meet the evolving cloud requirements of their customers.

Designed to address market demand for cloud-based capture and output solutions, uniFLOW Online 2019.1 offers partners the centralised management features to streamline integration, boost productivity and help businesses gain control of their costs.

With easier setup than ever before and enhanced flexibility, partners have a clear opportunity to improve their offering, stand out from their competitors and reduce the time needed for service calls.

Gaining accreditation is simplified, with only six hours of e-learning courses to train partners on installation, user set-up and device management. With demands on time subsequently reduced, more resource can be focused on customer needs.

The Device Setup Utility function, which now fully supports eULM devices, provides a single tool which enables partners to quickly add or update devices simultaneously.

Additionally, an Online Setup button removes the complexity of onboarding, by connecting users directly from the device. This enables the delivery of industry-leading device management as easily as flipping a switch. With no need for an onsite engineer, small and large enterprises alike benefit from time and resource savings.

Partners directly benefit from an industry-leading cloud solution with minimal technical or financial demands. This is made available through three different packages; basic printing, basic scanning and advanced scanning, with different payment tiers. uniFLOW Online 2019.1 allows customers to easily browse, print and queue documents stored in cloud services without any investment in servers or IT infrastructure.

Sean Hunt, product marketing manager at Canon Europe, comments: “We’re dedicated to providing partners with robust solutions that allow them to compete in a rapidly changing landscape. With uniFLOW 2019.1, partners can deliver a versatile range of capture and output packages to support customers moving their IT infrastructure to the cloud. Our flexible user subscription-based payment model provides partners with a competitive pricing strategy and a solution which will continue to serve customers as they scale up or down.”

Partners can drive productivity for their customers, thanks to the enhanced integration between cloud services, uniFLOW Online 2019.1 and Canon’s multifunctional printer (MFP) line-up. Compatible with a broad range of cloud services including Dropbox, Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, this solution gives them access to familiar tools to facilitate simple print and scanning to the cloud.

Partners can also demonstrate the enhanced cost benefits of uniFLOW 2019.1, thanks to the greater end-to-end management of print and document processes.

“uniFLOW 2019.1 allows partners of all sizes to deliver a customisable solution, that meets customers’ evolving needs without extensive financial, technical or maintenance requirements” adds Hunt.