Cell C appoints interim CEO

Cell C has appointed Douglas Craigie Stevenson as interim group CEO, effective 1 March, following the resignation of Jose dos Santos last week.

Currently, Craigie Stevenson holds the position of chief operating officer, responsible for all operational aspects of Cell C. He is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry and is well versed in the financial, operational and technical side of the business.

“As a board we believe he is capable of achieving the company’s objectives, strategic imperatives and long-term vision,” says Kuben Pillay, chairman of the Cell C Board.

Prior to joining Cell C in October 2017, Craigie Stevenson was CEO of Telekom Networks Malawi. He has also fulfilled various senior roles in Vodacom including group MD of the Vodacom Business Africa Group.

He holds a Honours Bachelor of Accounting Sciences degree as well as a Master of Business Administration.

“Douglas has a proven track record in successful planning, execution and negotiation at various organisational levels and we believe he will add tremendous value to the Cell C leadership team,” Pillay adds.

Craigie Stevenson will hold this position until a permanent appointment is made in due course.