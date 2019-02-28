MTN, Eseye partner on IoT services

MTN has joined forces with IoT service provider Eseye and the AnyNet Federation, a new association of MNOs established specifically to meet the complex management and enhanced resilience requirements of the rapidly expanding global M2M IoT customer base.

The AnyNet Federation will initially focus on delivering significant global growth of cellular services onto Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud.

It aims to make the complex global landscape for IoT easier for AWS customers, by delivering a single cellular M2M solution that can be deployed seamlessly across major world markets.

Nick Earle Eseye chairman and CEO, comments: ‘This is a ground-breaking global collaboration. The AnyNet Secure is already the most feature rich and integrated connectivity solution for AWS, and the AnyNet Federation as a key way of delivering simplified connectivity on a global scale, whilst allowing customers buy and manage their connectivity from within AWS.”

MTN Group enterprise executive Oliver Fortuin says: “MTN is delighted to bring their networks across 12 markets to the support the objectives of the AnyNet Federation. We believe that through collaboration we can speed up the deployment of our customers’ global IoT and enhance their global business opportunities.”