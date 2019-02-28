Rakuten Selects NEC’s and Netcracker’s solutions

NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology announced today that Rakuten, the Japan-based global leader in internet services, has selected Netcracker’s next-generation digital business and operations solutions to enable a disruptive go-to-market strategy with its mobile network launch.

Rakuten will leverage Netcracker’s end-to-end digital BSS solution to ensure the delivery of consistent and superior digital experiences across its communications channels.

Using Netcracker’s digital BSS solution, Rakuten will be able to leverage tools like dynamic, smart multimedia solutions to improve customer engagement while simultaneously utilizing its Rakuten Super Points loyalty program to more powerfully drive stickiness across the Rakuten ecosystem.

The next-generation Netcracker solution will enable Rakuten to accelerate and simplify customer acquisitions, engagement, onboarding processes, journey management, quotation, loyalty and lifecycle management. It will enable more optimized and personalized digital experiences for customers all the way from shopping to billing.

Rakuten also has selected NEC to implement a unified end-to-end OSS solution to support its mobile network operator (MNO) launch and subsequent operations. The integrated OSS platform will power a fully virtualized, end-to-end cloud-native mobile network, delivering fully automated digital network rollout and operations, with closed-loop automation capabilities and optimisation.

“Netcracker’s digital BSS solution will give us the foundation we need for our mobile business to deliver the best customer experience across all channels,” says Tareq Amin, CTO at Rakuten Mobile Network. “As we launch as an MNO, prioritizing customers and their experiences at every possible touch point is our highest priority. Together with NEC and Netcracker, we will drastically speed up the onboarding process and introduce innovative steps to keep customers engaged.”

“Rakuten’s focus on digital-first enablement will allow the company to have stronger, more personalized customer relationships, enable it to attract a greater share of the Japanese market and enhance the power of the Rakuten brand and its additional services,” says Atsuo Kawamura, executive vice-president and pr esident of Network Services Business Unit at NEC. “NEC and Netcracker are proud to be working with Rakuten to meet its customers’ evolving mobile and digital expectations.”

“Rakuten is completely redefining shopping, loyalty and customer engagement for the digital age by ensuring a digital-first strategy that focuses largely on overall experience,” says Robin Laliberte, senior vice-president for APAC and Middle East at Netcracker. “We are excited to be Rakuten’s strategic partner and we look forward to working with the company as it evolves and transforms in the increasingly digital Japanese and global market.”