Network Technician

Mar 1, 2019

Academic requirements:

  • 2 year diploma / 3 year degree in networking related studies

  • CCNA certificate

*IMPORTANT:

candidate should have been rewarded the qualification, not only attended the courses. Please also send the certificate with CV. Work experience:

  • At least 2-3 years networking experience

  • Work experience needs to be in the following:

1) Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)2) VOIP devices and services Contractual offer:

  • Initial 3 month contract

  • Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties

Location:

  • The network technician will be based in Port Elizabeth

Learn more/Apply for this position