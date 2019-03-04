Accenture myConcerto launches in South Africa

Marking the launch of key SAP enterprise solution myConcerto, Accenture recently hosted the SAP Intelligent Enterprise client event in South Africa.

“The Intelligent Enterprise event was an affirmation of SAP and Accenture’s client-focused partnership,” says Christine Tandy, MD and SAP business group lead for Accenture in Africa. “At the same time, the launch of myConcerto also addressed the immense value South Africa can unlock with the power of digital over the coming years.

“myConcerto is more than just a tool – it’s a platform,” adds Tandy. “It’s capable of bringing together and enhancing the best of Accenture’s capabilities across strategy, technology, operations, digital and consulting. That combination acts as a major business and outcomes accelerator for clients – right from business case through to delivery.”

At core, myConcerto is an insight-driven, integrated platform that helps organisations boost their ability to innovate, amplify business results and accelerate their journey to becoming intelligent enterprises. Already in use with more than 60 clients – including South African clients – using SAP solutions, Accenture myConcerto brings together disruptive ideas around industry, innovation and technology.

Intelligent tools and pre-configured solutions for industry and business allow SAP’s myConcerto to help harmonise disparate systems, processes, data and architecture with the backing of Accenture’s industry practices. Design thinking is used to identify specific business challenges and differentiators, after which automated diagnostics help compose a personalised business case, roadmap and solution prototype.

During and after implementation, myConcerto measures business value, provides new insights for continuous improvement and innovation, and enhances the client roadmap to take advantage of the latest innovations at pace.

For SAP clients, the platform also includes SAP Model Company services and uses SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Leonardo digital innovation system to accelerate time-to-value. Working across the intelligent enterprise value chain, SAP Leonardo generates actionable insights to amplify business results for organisations.

“The event showcased the power of combining SAP technology with Accenture methodology in real world customer scenarios,” adds Manoj Bhoola, global strategic service partner lead at SAP Africa. “The true value of SAP technologies like blockchain, machine learning and digital twin were brought to life in a way that excited customers, and we are pleased that our participation in this flagship event has further strengthened our partnership with Accenture in South Africa.”