Data highway expands through Africa

Paratus Africa has announced that it recently activated additional capacity between West Africa Undersea Cable System (WACS) and Lusaka, Zambia.

his follows the recent Paratus Trans Kalahari Fiber project that was built between the WACS landing station in Swakopmund and the Zambian Sesheke border.

This is a prime example of how land-locked countries that do not have access to an undersea cable system and can benefit from the fiber highway. Within the Group, Paratus Zambia is the first to take full advantage of the Trans Kalahari Fiber project. The company now carries this capacity as far north as the town of Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Paratus Group CEO Barney Harmse views the extremely volatile economic conditions as an opportunity to further invest in Africa. “Our primary focus has been to establish our own infrastructure and this is vital to ensure that our operations are able to provide the best customer experience.”

This project shows that investment in telecoms infrastructure does have its benefits and it allows Paratus Africa to solidify its position as a leader in quality connectivity across Africa.

Paratus Zambia country manager Marius van Vuuren says this project sets them apart from their competitors and allows them to leverage the fiber network they are installing in Zambia. “Joined with the backhaul network through Namibia, we are now able to provide more options to our client base.

“With the Group being able to provide backhaul, metro and various access options, we are more competitive and more ready to service our pan-African client base,” he explains.

“We have already earmarked various infrastructure investment projects and are stringently investigating the viability thereof. We are confident that by continuing our investment strategy, Paratus Africa will become the preferred pan-African operator,” concludes Harmse.