Fujitsu introduces flexible licensing for Eternus CS200c

Fujitsu introduces new software licensing options for its all-in-one backup solution Fujitsu Storage ETERNUS CS200c powered by Commvault.

The new options are designed to make it easier for customers to benefit from an integrated backup appliance and ensure maximum licensing flexibility and investment protection.

The Fujitsu Storage Eternus CS200c S4 offers small and medium-sized organizations all the advantages of a pre-loaded and pre-tested integrated backup appliance: out-of-the-box data protection, fast return on investment, efficient operation thanks to perfectly tuned hardware and software, and simplified data protection and management.

With the new options, Fujitsu is providing customers the full flexibility to select the best size and software licensing model for specific business continuity needs. This ensures that the solution is ideally suited for the task, whether it is protecting data of critical applications, physical or cloud-based data centers, or virtualized and hyper-converged infrastructures.

Powered by industry-leading Commvault data protection software and shipped with the software pre-installed, customers have the freedom to choose any of Commvault’s available license flavors, among them capacity, pure VM – per user or per endpoints depending on their needs.

Customers gain the benefit of a perpetual licensing agreement decoupled from the appliance hardware, allowing for hardware to be upgraded as required, with existing licenses to a new system. This provides optimized return on investment and ensures a new level of investment protection for storage and backup infrastructure.

Perfect for backup and archiving in small and medium-sized environments as well as branch offices thanks to its straightforward administration, the Eternus CS200c S4 also offers outstanding scalability. Its capacity can be extended to 144TB using external storage such as the Fujitsu Eternus AF all-flash array, Eternus DX hybrid storage, or the Fujitsu JX DAS subsystems, depending on performance demands.

Completing the range of deployment options, the Eternus appliance supports backup to tape for long-term data retention and second-tier backup as well as backup to a variety of cloud storage solutions, and includes deep hypervisor support for virtual environments.