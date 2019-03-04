Liquid Telecom signs MTN up for 4G roaming

Liquid Telecom South Africa has signed up MTN as its first customer to offer 4G roaming, including LTE services to fuel the growing demand for high speed mobile broadband.

The wholesale roaming service will be made available across Liquid Telecom’s network nationwide.

Reshaad Sha, CEO of Liquid Telecom South Africa, comments: “With MTN as a customer we have an opportunity to utilise our existing spectrum assets, so more people than ever will have access to fast and reliable mobile internet – and across Liquid Telecom’s network nationwide for the first time.

“This builds on our vision to give everyone the right to be connected by bringing high-speed broadband connectivity to all. The benefits are massive, particularly for organisations keen to fully embrace ‘digital transformation’ to improve productivity, customer service and performance.”

MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa adds: “This sort of infrastructure sharing deal is good for the industry, as it reduces the need for excessively high capital investment and it is also good for customers, that immediately benefit from even greater access to fast and reliable mobile data.

“Our focus is offering the very best experience to our millions of customers and by roaming on Liquid Telecom, we are deepening our commitment to continue to be the Best Network in South Africa, through our consistent and reliable network performance.”