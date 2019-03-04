Malicious Emotet trojan doing the rounds

A malevolent new trojan is doing the rounds: Emotet is reported to dwarf the impact of WannaCry and NotPetya which made headlines in 2018 for multimillion dollar losses incurred to businesses across the globe.

This is according to Linda Morris of Smart Technology Centre (STC(, an internet service provider (ISP) and IT technology partner, who says it was initially intended as a banking trojan. “Emotet is constantly evolving to gain access to unsuspecting victims’ computer systems,” she adds.

Often disguised as a financial-related file, it is spread through spam e-mails and will arrive in your inbox containing familiar branding and malicious script, a malicious link or a macro-enabled document file that could look like a word or an excel document.

If you click on the attachment or the link, the code downloads and installs the malware on the host system, from where it contacts its port of call to deliver the payload that it was intended for.

Emotet could launch a host of attacks ranging from ransomware and banking trojans, through to stealing banking and sensitive information; in addition to raiding your contact list. It perpetuates the vicious cycle by sending your contacts infected e-mails from your e-mail address, adding a guise of legitimacy to unsuspecting victims.

Emotet employs polymorphic evasion tactics to fly under the radar of anti-malware products. It literally changes itself every time it is downloaded, which makes it hard for signature-based cyber security systems to detect it. It’s worm-like capabilities also means that it can spread through a network of connected computers.

“In our hyperconnected world where we are dependent on technology for virtually every aspect of our business and lifestyle transacting, no business is safe unless security and protocols are a top priority,” says Morris. “In terms of the human element, do not open any strange links or attachments, especially if you are not expecting it, no matter how legitimate the e-mail may appear to be. If you feel uneasy, pick up a phone and check with the person whether they sent anything to you.

“Make sure that security protection is deployed and up to date and that your IT partner runs regular checks,” she adds.