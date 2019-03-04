MTN, Ericsson extend mobile money partnership

MTN and Ericsson have signed a five-year contract extension to deploy new products and provide managed services for mobile money offerings in 13 countries across Africa and the Middle East.

The new contract includes deployment of Ericsson Wallet Platform in new markets on top of existing 13 countries.

The strategic partnership between MTN and Ericsson will ultimately introduce Ericsson Wallet Platform across the operator’s footprint. MTN Group has Wallet Platform subscribers in 13 countries in Africa.

Ericsson is providing MTN with an m-commerce solution that includes Ericsson Wallet Platform, systems integration, operational support and solution development.

Serigne Dioum. MTN group executive for mobile financial services, says: “A stable, secure and reliable platform is one of the fundamentals to building successful mobile financial services. Through this partnership we look forward to working with Ericsson to further enhance our value proposition and expand our ecosystem.”

The five-year revenue sharing extended agreement includes a host of digital payment and transactional capabilities.

Rafiah Ibrahim, head of Ericsson Middle East & Africa, comments: “This breakthrough deployment is yet another example of MTN’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Ericsson Wallet Platform helps MTN offer the convenience of m-wallet financial services across its entire subscriber base.”

Ericsson Wallet Platform allows users to store, transfer and withdraw money, paying merchants and utility providers as well as using financial services like savings and loans.