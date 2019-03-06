How SA is performing in social progress

South Africa has ranked 77th out of 146 countries on the 2018 Social Progress Index (SPI), a multi-indicator index that assesses the social and environmental performance of different countries.

The country performed highest in Basic Human Needs categories such as Water and Sanitation (84.43 out of 100) and Access to Basic Knowledge (83.35). Other strengths include Personal Rights (79.35) and Nutrition and Basic Medical Care (77.57).

South Africa’s lowest score was for Personal Safety (38.28), followed by Access to Advanced Education (40.00).

South Africa’s overall SPI score was 66 out of 100. It is only one of five sub-Saharan countries to be placed in Social Progress Tier 4, and is ahead of Botswana, Kenya, Ghana and Senegal in the same category. First-placed country Norway scored 90.26 and tops Tier 1.

Developed by US non-profit organisation Social Progress Imperative, the SPI deepens an analysis of national performance beyond a traditional economics-centred approach to look at the social and environmental health of societies.

The global SPI directly and comprehensively measures what life is really like for 98% of the world’s population. It also enables social progress to be meaningfully benchmarked against peers in other similar localities, cities, regions and countries.

A key objective of the SPI is to provide decision-makers and citizens with accurate, ground-level data that will allow them to prioritise actions that accelerate social progress.

South African management consulting firm IQbusiness and Social Progress Imperative have partnered to develop a provincial-level SPI specifically for South Africa. Outcomes of this comparative index will spotlight people’s quality of life and socio-economic inequalities. Armed with these insights, provincial and national leaders will be able to craft evidence-based policies, allocate resources and drive actions in ways that really matter.

Adam Craker, CEO of IQbusiness, explains: “Increasingly, organisations of all types are striving to have a measurable positive impact. A provincial-level Social Performance Index in South Africa will highlight social, environmental and other areas that need work. However, just as invaluably, it will drive effective action in response to those issues, adding significant might to purpose-driven leadership.”