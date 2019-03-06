STC rolls out IPv6

Smart Technology Centre (STC) is one of the first Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in South Africa to roll out a full production Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) connectivity to its client infrastructure and cloud services platform.

“In essence, an IP address provides a unique location system for computers and devices connected to the internet or on networks and then routes this traffic across the internet,” lains Richard Morris, MD of STC. “A basic analogy is to compare it to a number plate, which identifies where your computer is from and where it is going across the internet roadways and what information needs to be sent to and from it.

“We’ve invested in innovation, best-of-breed equipment and training to enable us to deploy IPv6 well ahead of many other ISPs in the country. Currently, those networks that have been connected using IPv6 and dual-stacked with IPv4 are performing well, with roughly 10% – 25% of our current internet traffic.”

IPv4, the de facto protocol used by most electronic devices in South Africa to connect to the internet, has been around for many years and is essentially running out of IP addresses.

“Things have changed rapidly, and no-one anticipated the explosion in the number of devices connected to the internet – from cellphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, watches, routers, right down to smart fridges and home automation systems. The need for a robust communication protocol to manage the connectivity of these devices to the internet is paramount,” says Morris.

“Seacom has been IPv6-capable since 2011, when we launched our IP/MPLS backbone,” says Claes Segelberg, chief technical pfficer of STC supplier Seacom. “What is important is that we have been promoting IPv6 connectivity to the community and for our customers since we began offering it as part of our IP services.

” More specifically, IPv6 deployment in consumer environments (such as that being done by STC in their FTTH deliveries) is where the majority of the progress toward IPv6 will happen, and SEACOM is happy to be part of the supporting infrastructure that enables STC to be able to deliver IPv6 to their consumers.”

According to Statista, the number of internet-connected devices (Internet of Things) per person worldwide is expected to reach 6.58 devices per person by 2020, indicating a total of around 50-billion connected devices worldwide. That’s an incomprehensible number of unique IP address configurations. IPv6 provides a more advanced number and letter sequence, known as hexadecimal, that provides internet addressing to an almost infinite number that should theoretically never run out.

Switching, however, is not a simple process. In certain states in the US, IPv4 connectivity has already been completely phased out.

In terms of IPv6 implementation, Africa and South Africa are far behind the curve, scoring a compliance of just 0,63% – hardly registering a blip when you consider that the US is at 50% and Europe at 30% in terms of being IPv6-compliant.

“Major content providers such as Facebook and Google have deployed dual-stack networks for the sake of continuity, to make their networks scalable and future-proof, as well as to accommodate countries that are lagging behind on their IPv6 deployment,” explains Morris.

“Essentially what this means is that a device using IPv4 will eventually only be able to access old legacy content with their outdated IP address – and parallel systems will need to be set up to manage both IPv4 and IPv6 connected devices. Consumers should be looking at their choice of ISP and migrating to smarter providers that have fully switched to IPv6, since devices still connected through IPv4 will likely become incompatible.

“While we don’t foresee IPv4 being phased out in the immediate future, its shelf-life expiry is approaching.

“At STC, we believe it is crucial not to adopt a wait-and-see approach but rather to be proactive in raising the standards in the industry and ensuring seamless transitions for our clients in such a way that it does not disrupt their day-to-day operations, functionality, productivity or security,” concludes Morris.