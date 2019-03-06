System Administrator – Networking

Responsibilities:
– Carry out industry standard test to diagnose and resolve faults in network environment
– Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff
– Stay abreast of advances in technology, especially Industrial IT (IIT) Networking
– Management and support of the various environments.
– Management of Security, software and licenses.
– Set up and maintenance of security rights and access permissions.
– Provide the necessary user documentation.
– Review project activities for compliance with procedures and standards.
– Play a lead role in the development and implementation of Networks in area of responsibility.
– Contributing to technical strategy, policy and procedures for IM.
– Development and operation of technical testing programs.
– Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.
– Reporting on progress/issues to management and users.
– Budgetary control and forecast in environment of responsibility.
– Management and liaison of supplier/contractual relationships.
– Monitoring and responding to issues.
– Delivering on project plans.
– Resolving cross-functional issues at technical level.
– Defining requirements for reporting and interfacing.
– Technician training and skill transfers
– Analysis of current and future processes/systems.
– Plan and perform appropriate procedures, documentation, inventory assessments and other procedures related to responsibility within Industrial IT Networks
– Maximize system availability and performance through fault-tolerant configurations, efficient network architectures, and proactive monitoring.
– Perform additional duties as assigned by management
– Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients and vendors.
– Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.
Requirements and Qualifications
Completed Grade 12
Relevant Information Technology Certifications/Qualifications:
Completed IT Diploma/Degree – advantageous
– Cisco qualifications essential
– RF qualifications advantageous
– MCSE/MCSA/MCITP advantageous
– Dell/HP certification advantageous
– Network Security certification – advantageous
– SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE:
– Strong understanding of IT infrastructures especially Networking, Mesh networks, RF networks
– Strong understanding of IT Network architectures, Firewall management, DMZ and Security in networks.
– System analysis and integration.
– Orchestrate documentation of procedures, standards and activities.
– Information processing principles, methods and procedures
– Advanced knowledge of Cisco / Wireless Mesh architectures
– Propose workable solutions and improvements.
– Perform standard system installations with minimal supervision.
– Operate a variety of related Server, Software, LAN and WAN equipment.
– Troubleshoot and resolve complex software, hardware and network problems.
– Communicate effectively orally and in writing
– Ability to effectively use judgement
– Ability to lead, develop and motivate other team players