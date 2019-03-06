Troye helps cut infrastructure management cost by 70%

With hyperconvergence adoption on the rise and IT leaders turning to hyperconverged infrastructure to deliver on-premise IT services with the speed and operational efficiency of the public cloud, local managed IT services provider Troye has now introduced Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI).

Outdated legacy infrastructure with separate enterprise storage, networks and servers is no longer suited to meet the growing demands of enterprise applications and fast-paced modern business.

Combined with Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop, Troye now provides a complete, fully supported solution for application and desktop virtualisation that enhances enterprise security, enables workforce mobility, and lowers the cost and complexity of application, desktop, and infrastructure management by as much as 70%.

Troye technical director Kurt Goodall says controlling infrastructure complexity and cost is key to successfully deploying a new application and desktop virtualisation environments. “Whether you are virtualising end-user applications or desktops, Citrix and Nutanix help you succeed.”

Nutanix and Citrix take the guesswork out of deploying application and desktop virtualisation. Together, Citrix and Nutanix tools and reference designs simplify project sizing, streamline infrastructure and software selection, and accelerate implementation planning.

“Only with Nutanix Enterprise Cloud, XenServer, integrated AHV and Citrix, can you deploy the infrastructure in less than a day, a fraction of the time it takes with traditional infrastructure using a standalone virtualisation stack,” he explains.

Nutanix is the only platform to offer complete choice and flexibility for the entire Citrix stack, including support for XenServer hypervisor. Moreover, Nutanix AHV is natively supported by Citrix MCS making deploying desktops simple and easy.

When deploying an application and desktop virtualisation solution, one has to size the infrastructure for future business growth even though budgets may be constrained by current workforce size. With Citrix and Nutanix, one can start with a small pilot project and grow to thousands of users without disruption, performance-related risks, or big upfront costs.

“With Nutanix Acropolis, including the supported AHV, and XenServer, each node you add to a cluster scales compute and storage uniformly. Resources remain balanced, and infrastructure does not have to be replaced as your environment grows. Only the joint Citrix and Nutanix solution offers truly linear scalability and modular growth,” he adds.

When it comes to application and desktop virtualisation, user experience is the ultimate measure of success. Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop are optimised to satisfy user requirements across a wide variety of devices and network connections. Whether one has hundreds of users or ten thousand, Nutanix and Citrix deliver an excellent user experience to local, remote, and mobile business users.

Together, Nutanix and Citrix reduce the cost of ongoing management by as much as 70%. Nutanix not only eliminates the complexity of managing discrete storage and servers, the integrated VM management of Nutanix Prism eliminates the need to manage a separate virtualisation stack.

Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop bring a similar level of control to virtualised applications and desktops lifecycle management. Citrix makes it easy for administrators to rapidly provision new resources. Nutanix Prism and Citrix Director provide detailed insight into your environment, optimising end-user experience and simplifying troubleshooting.

Goodall says Citrix and Nutanix help IT organisations of all sizes successfully virtualise desktops and applications, so you can support any user anywhere on any device.

“A variety of services are available to help you every step of the way, including planning, design and deployment, and scaling. Nutanix VDI Assurance service goes a step further by eliminating the risk and uncertainty associated with sizing and scaling,” he concludes.