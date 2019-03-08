Advice on how to get that raise

This year, #BalanceforBetter is the theme for International Women’s Day. It’s about gender equality or balance in the world and in the workplace, without which our economies and communities simply cannot thrive.

But balance is not solely a women’s issue – it’s a worldwide imperative and one in which we can all play a role to achieve, according to Casey Rousseau, from 1st for Women Insurance.

“South Africa is not immune to inequality in the workplace. According to the Global Wage Report, for 2018/19, women are being paid, on average, 28% less than their male counterparts,” she point out.

The good news is that there are positive moves towards gender equality. A survey conducted by women’s career forum, Fairygodboss, says that in 2019, more people will see gender equality as a business imperative, with organisations taking action to hire more women, providing them with better benefits and starting resource groups for women, to attract and retain them within their businesses.

Moreover, employees will drive change and there will be continuous progress for female representation on the boards of organisations.

Until that happens, Rousseau believes that women need to know their value in the workplace and ask for what they want.

“When it comes to the gender pay-gap, many say that women are less likely to negotiate their salaries than men are. However, recent research says that women ask for a raise just as often as men, but men are more likely to be successful,” she says.

1st for Women offers the following tips for women on how to ask for a raise:

* Don’t think you will be noticed simply by working harder and smarter than your colleagues. Women need to learn to speak up and be less reserved when it comes to self-promotion.

* Know your worth. Build relationships and use salary benchmarking resources to see what people in your role should be earning – request your increase in accordance.

* On that note, make a list of your accomplishments and talk about them with your employer – did you win a client or work on a project that increased revenue? Your employer may not know your value within your team or what you have accomplished unless you talk about it.

* Have a plan for the future. Talk about your achievements to date, but also what you plan to achieve in your role going forward. Talk to your employer about how you can accomplish these goals.

* Speaking about money can feel awkward but asking for an increase is something best done face to face and not via e-mail. Do your research, know what you want to say and practice so that you are prepared.

* Be confident and positive – others will be drawn to your confidence and take you more seriously.

* Leave emotion out of it – this is a business discussion, where emotions have no place.

* Don’t give your employer an ultimatum unless you really are prepared to leave the job.

“Fighting for gender equality really can start with you having the courage to ask for what you deserve,” Rousseau says.