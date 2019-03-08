Business as usual for Fujitsu SA

News that Fujitsu is to refocus its business operations in South Africa is expected to have a positive spin-off for customers and channel partners.

The company this week announced changes to its business model in EMEIA, as part of a comprehensive initiative to enhance market relevance and boost operational performance, in line with the group’s strategic direction.

Fujitsu will continue to focus resources in EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) markets that support services-oriented growth, while continuing to drive its full portfolio of products and related services. Going forward, these countries are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. In these countries, there is no change to the way the company engages with customers and partners.

In all other countries in the EMEIA region, Fujitsu intends to move to a fully channel-centric model for its product business. The objective is to leverage and further invest in its strong partner network, which already drives more than 80% of the business, to accelerate product business growth.

For South Africa this is good news for the partner base and presents a great local empowerment opportunity.

Customers and partners across the EMEIA region will continue to have access to the full Fujitsu product portfolio and product-related services. The company will continue to invest in the Select Partner Program and will ensure a seamless transition for all business partners.

Executive management has clearly stated their commitment to continue to deliver a high quality of service to all customers and partners.

Rupert Lehner, senior vice-president and head of central Europe, product, enterprise platform services EMEIA at Fujitsu, says: “Fujitsu’s strong channel partner network is already the primary route to market for our product portfolio in the EMEIA region. With this step, we are building on longstanding partnerships and investing further in a sophisticated channel ecosystem to strengthen the distribution of Fujitsu products and product-related services. This transformation will contribute to a more profitable product business long-term for Fujitsu.”