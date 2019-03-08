Nedbank app gets a virtual assistant

Nedbank has incorporated a virtual assistant into its banking app. HeyNed, a digital virtual personal assistant and concierge service, uses a network of more than 350 000 product and service providers to linking app users to what they need.

In addition to the convenience of having a virtual personal assistant on call around the clock, HeyNed users benefit from the money-saving potential of a digital service that negotiates better prices on their behalf. And, once a MoneyApp user accepts the quote provided to them by HeyNed, payment can be made easily automatically by a click of a button through the Nedbank Money app.

According to Ciko Thomas, group managing executive at Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, response has been positive. “HeyNed users appreciate the fact that the service pays for itself through the savings it delivers, and that it can be used to source items and access a host of value-adding services, from restaurant and movie reservations to arranging transport home from school for the kids or finding a recommended supplier for those home repairs and maintenance.”

In addition to having a PA on call, the exciting new Home-Buying Toolkit makes it easier and more convenient for prospective home buyers with a comprehensive range of tools and guidelines aimed at equipping them with everything they need to find, finance and purchase their ideal home.

“For most people, a home is likely to be the biggest, most expensive purchase they will ever make,” Thomas explains. “This is why Nedbank has created this feature-rich toolkit to make sure they are equipped with all the information and insights they need to optimise the home buying experience and unlock maximum value for new homeowners.”

By integrating it into the Nedbank MoneyApp, the Home-Buying Toolkit delivers on this objective conveniently and seamlessly, with a host of valuable tools including in principle home loan pre-approval that gives buyers a good idea of the amount they qualify for, as well as three free property reports, with information on estimated property valuation, average prices, demographics and amenities in the areas they are considering. This is powered by Lightstone Property, the leading independent authority on residential property information. Through our property search feature, clients will have the ability to search for homes listed by estate agents. Once they have purchased their new home, the HeyNed feature will make it much easier for home owners to manage the admin associated with moving into a home, such as managing municipal connections, furniture removals, renovations and security to mention a few.

“We believe that our Home-Buying Toolkit on the Nedbank MoneyApp, can help home buyers maximise their buying power and protect their investment, whether they are still searching for that dream home or ready to begin the process and apply for their Nedbank Home Loan.”