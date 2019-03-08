Take a Girl Child to Work initiative expands, goes digital

Cell C’s Take a Girl Child to Work Day initiative introduces a new digital support platform this year, and extends to grade 8 and 9 learners for the first time.

Take a Girl Child to Work Day has been running for the last 17 years. It is regarded as one of South Africa’s largest collaborative acts of volunteerism, having exposed and empowered more than 1-million girls on their paths of career development.

Aligned with International Women’s Day on 8 March, registration for 2019 is now open, with corporates, entrepreneurs, NPOs, civil society and government institutions called on to participate.

This year’s theme #MoreThanADay puts forward the idea that to help motivate and inspire school-going girls, we all should contribute more than just a 24-hour window of our time.

To accomplish this the programme has introduced the following:

* Organisations are encouraged to extend the programme to host girls for three days in the workplace. To make it easy for host organisations Cell C is providing a toolkit and templates on personal development and skills training.

* CellCgirl is an interactive, digital and social media platform – www.cellcgirl.co.za – that provides 365 days of inspiration and support. This holistic information portal provides responsive online support directly to girls and focuses on educational, economic and employment resources and links to bursaries and internships. It also acts as a forum for advice, CV-creation and career guidance. The portal is zero-rated for Cell C customers. Both male and female learners will find value in this

* An online version of Take a Girl Child to Work will be available on www.cellcgirl.co.za to accommodate high school learners who are unable to attend the programme at a host organisation. Both male and female learners can register to make use of the programme.

Previously, the initiative was aimed at girls between Grade 10 and 12 but this year Cell C has expanded the program to include girls in Grade 8 and 9 as well. This is because from Grade 8, learners decide which subjects they will take in Grade 10, which will set them on their respective career paths.

“Gender equality is key to Cell C’s corporate social investment initiatives and we want to fast-track and create more meaningful experiences for girl learners. We want to help prepare and empower the next generation of women leaders who will help propel the country forward in the digital economy,” says Suzette van der Merwe, managing executive for Cell C corporate social investment.