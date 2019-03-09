MS Dynamics CRM Developer – Woodstock!

MS Dynamics CRM Devloper – Woodstock – Up to R60,000 CTC PM!

As a CRM Developer, you will be a hands-on developer who can provide speedy changes for the team as required. Your role will make sure that we deliver an exceptional service to our customers at all times by making improvements to CRM.

Required experience…

3+ years experience in Dynamics CRM (D365 is beneficial)

2+ years in CRM development

Confident ability with .NET, C#, JavaScript and jQuery

Benefits…

Medical aid

Pension fund

Bonus scheme

Salary review

Professional CRM team

Woring with the latest tech

If you are interested, get in touch with Liana Robson on (contact number) or send your CV to (email address)!

Learn more/Apply for this position