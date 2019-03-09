Senior Java Developer

Cape Town and UK-based company is looking to hire experienced core Senior Java developers as it expands its partnership with PCMS in the UK.

Our company is an enterprise retail software development specialist with a focus on customer experience. The company is ideally placed to cater for retailers who want to position themselves competitively, by adding a layer of customisation to their client’s software which caters to both common operational systems and processes as well as client-specific needs.

Our company provides PCMS – a 30-year award-winning provider of world-leading global retail technology and solutions – with expert retail software development services.

Overall purpose of the job:

Modifies, develops, tests and maintains applications. Helps evaluate application systems, processes and requirements, makes changes to those systems and maintains them where necessary.

Key responsibilities:

– Work as part of a project team to develop and test enterprise-ready business applications in a variety of configurations (e.g. web-based, desktop-based, service-based or scheduled processes).

– Help produce brand new solutions, solutions based upon third-party applications, or solutions that interact with existing systems.

– Is aware of, prepared to learn and follow industry best-practice when developing applications.

– Use programming languages and tools (generally) around the Java platform.

– Work with Business Analysts to specify business requirements and help translate these requirements into technical specifications (including Class, Sequence and other UML diagrams).

– Help Database Developers write efficient and effective database access code.

– Work with QA Analysts to implement testing plans and write the necessary code to automate testing in line with our Test-Driven Development methodology.

– Work with customers and project managers to deliver quality, effective software, in line with our Agile Development process.

– Help diagnose the root causes of systems issues using their problem-solving skills.

– Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems.

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job:

– Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

– Good judgement and experience of prioritising and working to tight deadlines.

– Ability to learn fast and share knowledge, experience and best practices with team mates

– Willingness to take responsibility and ownership of their work.

– Empathise with customers and communicate at the appropriate level

– Appreciation of their position within the wider roles & responsibilities of the DPS community

– Ability to work under pressure

– Practical approach to problem solving

– Able to document information and share knowledge with colleagues

– Follows a structured approach to their work

– Personal drive to succeed

Education and General Working Experience:

– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential

– Proven Java experience of at least 5 – 7 years of professional Java development experience.

– Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply.

– Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

– Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage

– Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage

– Exposure to Enterprise development is a requirement.

– Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantageTechnical skills required:

The following represents a list of the technologies the incumbent will be required to operate in. Being proficient in a good deal of these technologies will qualify you to apply for this position as knowledge of the complete stack will be an advantage but is not essential.

Java:

Basic JSE API (to v7), GUI Development (Swing / SWT), Java 5.0 Language Fundamentals (preferably Java 7) JDBC, J2EE Servlets JAXP / JAXB, Logging frameworks (SLF4J, Log4J) EJB (MDBs), JSP & HTML (incl v5.0) JSP Custom Tags JavaScript / AJAX, AOP, Caching mechanisms (ehCache)

Frameworks:

Web Frameworks (Struts/JSF,PrimeFaces) Spring (Core, Web, Remoting, Security etc.), ORM Concepts and Frameworks (Specifically myBatis)

XML:

Core Concepts, DTD/XSD, XSL (XSL:FO)

Databases:

Core RDBMS Concepts, Oracle, DB/2, SQL

App Design:

OOA/D, Design Patterns (GoF), Enterprise Patterns, Application Architecture, Technical Architecture

O/S:

Windows – Desktop & server, Linux

App Servers:

Tomcat, Websphere (including Admin), Integration Frameworks (Apache Camel)

General Dev.:

Unit Testing Concepts (JUnit, Mockito etc.), Maven, Retail Business Domain Knowledge

Scripting:

Python / Jython, Shell Scripting

Process:

Agile – SCRUM, TDD/BDD/Specification-by-Example, Distributor Source Management Processes

Certifications:

Oracle Entry-Level Java Programmer, Oracle Java Professional Programme

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

– Clean criminal record required

– Applications will only be considered from RSA Citizens or applicants with permanent resident permits.

– If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

