Software .NET Engineer – Claremont

Job Type: Software .NET Engineer

Location: Cape Town, Claremont

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

A company within in the retail sector based in Cape Town, are looking for a .NET Engineer that will be able to work areas such as Mobile, Web and Enterprise projects. This role will be based in Cape Town. You’ll be a part of the digital transformation that will be influencing both clients, customers and staff, and will enhace day to day business activites.

As a .NET Engineer, your role will include:

Working on the implementation of web and backend projects.

Maintenance, debugging and problem solving.

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager on the digital transformation process.

Translate business feedback and requirements

Enhance skills on technologies!

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C#

ASP.NET

MVC

API

HTML

SQL Server

Java Script

Personal attributes required

Delivery focussed

Team player

Self-Starter

Good communicator

The position offers :

Flexible working scheme

Medical Aid + Pension

No dress code

Free parking

Business trips + Events!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

I look forward to speaking!

